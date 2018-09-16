Vistara, Jet Airways, GoAir Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. All Details Here

These special fares flight tickets can be availed through respective airline's website/app.

Amid high competition, airlines are offering flight tickets at discounted rates on select routes. Currently, Jet Airways is offering 15 per cent discount on domestic flights tickets in premiere and economy classes. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by the carrier. Meanwhile, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 974. Vistara has announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting price of Rs. 2,322. These special fares flight tickets can be availed through respective airline's website/app.

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering 15 per cent discount on domestic flights tickets in premiere and economy classes. The discount offer is applicable on bookings done via Visa debit and credit cards. This offer is valid for booking on airline's official website and mobile app. In order to avail the offer, passengers must book tickets till September 18, 2018. For travel in premiere classes, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 4 days prior departure and for travel in economy classes, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 7 days prior departure under this offer, said Jet Airways.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 974 under its promotional 'Weekend Sale. The booking period of the offer ends on September 16, 2018. The travel period of the scheme is applicable till March 31, 2019. Additionally, the airline is also offering smart savings of up to Rs. 2,000 on flight bookings.

Vistara's offer on flight tickets

Vistara has announced better connectivity between Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Port Blair and Kochi at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,322. The carrier is offering fourteen weekly flights from Chennai to Delhi and to Kolkata. The airline has also increased connectivity to Port Blair with seven direct weekly flights. The connectivity to Kochi has been increased with six weekly flights.

