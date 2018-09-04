Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia Offer Tickets Starting From Rs 999 Amid High Competition

AirAsia India has also announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes.

Airlines are offering a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class on select domestic as well as international flight tickets. IndiGo is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive starting price of Rs. 999. GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs. 1,099, while AirAsia India has also announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class on select domestic as well as international flight tickets. Jet Airways' all-new 'Global Sale' is valid for bookings done till September 7, 2018. According to the airline, the discount is available on 25 lakh seats. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure.

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive starting price of Rs. 999. As part of its four-day special festival sale, the airline is offering 10 lakh seats. The booking period of the offer ends on September 6, 2018. Under this scheme, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs. 999 and international flight tickets starting at Rs. 3,199. The travel period of the offer starts on September 18, 2018 and ends on March 30, 2019.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets in detail:

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. The booking period of the offer ends on September 5, 2018 and the travel period ends on March 31, 2019. However, this scheme is valid across selective fare types and fare products, said the carrier.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India has announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 999 on the Guwahati-Imphal, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Chennai routes, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. Bookings under the sale offer are open till September 9, 2018.