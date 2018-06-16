Jet Airways Vs IndiGo Vs AirAsia Vs GoAir: Latest Deals On Flight Tickets

GoAir and AirAsia are also offering discount on flight tickets.

Carriers like Jet Airways, IndiGo, AirAsia and GoAir are currently offering a range of offers on domestic and international flight tickets. These offers can be availed from respective airline's website/app. The new schemes range from new flights announcements to discount on flight tickets. IndiGo and Jet Airways have recently introduced new destinations and flights in order to increase connectivity at low fares. GoAir and AirAsia are also offering discount on flight tickets. The travel period and booking dates of these offers may vary from each other.Jet Airways is offering flight tickets on select domestic routes at a. Jet Airways has recently introduced new routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The carrier began aunder the regional connectivity scheme (RCS. One-way economy fare on the route under this scheme of the carrier starts at Rs. 2,980.IndiGo has recently introduced new destinations and enhanced connectivity. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights betweenfrom July 26, 2018. The carrier will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. Thewill start at a all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. IndiGo has alos announced the launch of. The carrier even announced the addition of 16 new flights to its network. Effective August 2018, the operator will operate its first daily flight between Bengaluru and Raipur.on return flight tickets on domestic routes. Separately, it has extended its 'Grand Sale' under which it is offering international flight tickets. Both offers on flight tickets from AirAsia are valid till June 17, 2018. The travel period for offer on domestic flight tickets is till November 30, 2018 while on international flight tickets, it is till January 31, 2019.GoAir is offeringon select routes under its 'More Destinations, Low Fares' scheme. GoAir's new promotional offer is valid till September 30, 2018. Customers can avail an extra 10 per cent discount on bookings via GoAir app by using the code GOAPP10.