Jet Airways Vs IndiGo Vs AirAsia Vs GoAir: Latest Deals On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways' new offer on flight tickets
Jet Airways is offering flight tickets on select domestic routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,177. Jet Airways has recently introduced new routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The carrier began a direct tri-weekly flight from Nashik to New Delhi under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS. One-way economy fare on the route under this scheme of the carrier starts at Rs. 2,980.
IndiGo's new offer on flight tickets
IndiGo has recently introduced new destinations and enhanced connectivity. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The carrier will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The flight tickets between Calicut and Chennai will start at a all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. IndiGo has alos announced the launch of Jorhat and Dhaka as its new destinations. The carrier even announced the addition of 16 new flights to its network. Effective August 2018, the operator will operate its first daily flight between Bengaluru and Raipur.
AirAsia's new offer on flight tickets
AirAsia India is offering up to 50 per cent discount on return flight tickets on domestic routes. Separately, it has extended its 'Grand Sale' under which it is offering international flight tickets. Both offers on flight tickets from AirAsia are valid till June 17, 2018. The travel period for offer on domestic flight tickets is till November 30, 2018 while on international flight tickets, it is till January 31, 2019.
GoAir's new offer on flight tickets
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,445 on select routes under its 'More Destinations, Low Fares' scheme. GoAir's new promotional offer is valid till September 30, 2018. Customers can avail an extra 10 per cent discount on bookings via GoAir app by using the code GOAPP10.