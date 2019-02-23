Jet Airways, GoAir, SpiceJet Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,899

Amid intense competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines such as Jet Airways, GoAir and SpiceJet have up with new discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. These offers come at a time when the demand for aviation sector is soaring, boosted by a robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months. According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the number of flyers on domestic routes increased to 13.89 crore in 2018 from 11.71 crore in 2017, a growth of 18.6 per cent,

Jet Airways, GoAir and SpiceJet discount offers:

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets in a special promotional sale scheme. The offer, which is valid till February 25, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, noted the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. Under this offer, passengers can travel to international destinations from February 21, 2019. For domestic travel, passengers need to book flight tickets in advance. Passengers booking tickets for domestic travel in economy section can commence travel from March 1, 2019.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between March 1, 2019 and November 3, 2019 - can be made till February 23, 2019, according to airline's website - goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination. Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Kannur route starting from Rs.1,899, applicable on travel between March 11 and March 31, 2019.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced the commencement of 12 new direct flights. The new flights will be launched from March 31, 2019 on Bhopal-Surat, Gorakhpur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Dharamshala routes. The airline also announced daily flights connecting Bhopal and Delhi. SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs. 2,499 on the Bhopal-Mumbai sector and Rs. 3,299 on the Bhopal-Delhi sector. Tickets for flights on the Bhopal-Surat and Gorakhpur-Mumbai routes are priced from Rs. 3,457 and Rs. 4,399 respectively, according to the airline.

