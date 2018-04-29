Jet Airways, AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount on Flight Tickets. Prices, Schedule Here

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets
AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 on select routes under its 'Last Minute Vacation Deals' scheme. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer on flight tickets are open till April 29, 2018. The travel period for availing the AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31, 2018. AirAsia India is offering discounted flight tickets on flying to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Ranchi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, among others.
Under another offer, AirAsia is also offering discounted international flight tickets from a host of Indian cities. Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering flight tickets to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok Sydney, Perth starting Rs 2,999. The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018.
GoAir's offer on flight tickets
GoAir has announced discounts on flight tickets on select routes under a new promotional offer. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 1,697. GoAir's offer is applicable on flights to destinations including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Pune. Fares offered under the scheme are applicable till May 25, 2018.
Jet Airways offer on flight tickets
Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe. In order to avail this promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.