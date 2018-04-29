NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Jet Airways, AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount on Flight Tickets. Prices, Schedule Here

Currently, AirAsia, GoAir and Jet Airways are running schemes on domestic and international flight tickets.

Aviation | | Updated: April 29, 2018 16:33 IST
GoAir has announced discounts on flight tickets on select routes under a new promotional offer.

Amid high competition, airlines regularly keep on showering discount on flight tickets these days. Currently, AirAsia, GoAir and Jet Airways are running schemes on domestic and international flight tickets which can be easily availed for their website/app. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,399. AirAsia is also offering discounts on international flight tickets. GoAir is also offering discount on domestic flight tickets under a special promotional period. Jet Airways is also offering discounts on economy class tickets. 

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 on select routes under its 'Last Minute Vacation Deals' scheme. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer on flight tickets are open till April 29, 2018. The travel period for availing the AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31, 2018. AirAsia India is offering discounted flight tickets on flying to Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Ranchi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, among others. 

Under another offer, AirAsia is also offering discounted international flight tickets from a host of Indian cities. Under this promotional sale, AirAsia is offering flight tickets to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok Sydney, Perth starting Rs 2,999. The last date to book tickets to avail AirAsia's offer - valid on travel till October 31, 2018 - is May 6, 2018.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets

GoAir has announced discounts on flight tickets on select routes under a new promotional offer. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 1,697. GoAir's offer is applicable on flights to destinations including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Pune. Fares offered under the scheme are applicable till May 25, 2018.

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe. In order to avail this promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.
 

