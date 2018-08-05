Jet Airways, AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Europe On Sale' scheme.

Airlines have come up with a number of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Europe On Sale' scheme and 15 per cent off discount on other international destinations. AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under 'Buy More, Save More' offer. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099 on up to one million seats under its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale'.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Europe On Sale' scheme, said country's second largest private airline. The discount is applicable on base fare in economy class tickets only. In order to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018.

In another scheme, Jet Airways is offering 15 per cent off on international flight tickets on select routes. The offer is valid on both, premiere and economy sections and the last date to avail the discount offer is August 6, 2018. One can avail Jet Airways' discount offer on travel to Auckland, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Phuket, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo Narita, among others.

AirAsia India's offer on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Advertisement

AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its new scheme -- 'Buy More, Save More'. The discount offer is valid on travel till November 30, 2018 and is applicable on bookings made till August 5, 2018.

On the international front, AirAsia is offering up to 40 per cent off on flight tickets. To avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till August 5, 2018.

GoAir's offer on domestic flight tickets in detail:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099 on up to one million seats under its 'Go Gr8 Festival Sale'. The booking period of GoAir's offer ends on August 9, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on December 31, 2018.