Jet Airways Vs AirAsia Vs GoAir: Flight Ticket Offers Compared Here

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313.

Airlines are offering a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. It has also announced a sale on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, among others. AirAsia India is offering domestic from Rs 1,199 and overseas flight tickets starting at Rs. 4,399 under a special 'Thailand on Sale' scheme. On Saturday, AirAsia announced a new scheme offering discounted fares starting as low as Rs. 1,399 for international flights and Rs. 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer. Earlier this week, GoAir announced its international services starting October 11.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways, country's second-largest airline by market share, has come up with a offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only.

It is also offering international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah. Customers need to make bookings before September 2, 2018 to avail the offer.

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a price of Rs. 1,199 on select routes under a special promotional sale scheme. Customers can book tickets till September 2, 2018 in order to avail the offer. The travel period of the offer ends on February 17, 2019.

On the international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting at a price of Rs. 4,399 on select routes under a special 'Thailand on Sale' promotional scheme. In order to avail the offer, customers should book tickets till September 2, 2018. AirAsia's offer is valid on flights flying to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiand Mai, among others.

Yesterday it announced a new scheme offering discounted fares starting as low as Rs. 1,399 for international flights and Rs. 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer. The sale of tickets for the 8-day booking window started Saturday mid-night for travel between February 19 and November 26 next year.

GoAir offer on flight tickets in detail:

Earlier this week, GoAir announced its international services with the first flight to Phuket in Thailand starting from October 11. The airline is all set to start direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket and to Male from Mumbai and New Delhi.