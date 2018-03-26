Jet Airways To Strengthen Its Presence In Select Cities

Under its summer schedule, Jet Airways is set to increase the number of weekly flights between the North Eastern region and the rest of the country to 184 - adding 30 new flights weekly.
To strengthen connectivity between the country's capital and the North Eastern region, Jet Airways will introduce thrice-a-week flight to Aizawl and Jorhat and four times-a-week flight to Silchar from New Delhi. The airline will also resume its operations from Imphal commencing four times-a-week non-stop service to Imphal from Delhi.
|Flight No.
|Sector
|Frequency
|Type
|Dep. Time
|Arr. Time
|INDUSTRY FIRST, NON-STOP SERVICES TO/FROM THE NORTH EAST
|9W 852
|Aizawl - Delhi
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|15:30
|18:35
|9W 851
|Delhi - Aizawl
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|11:05
|14:05
|9W 991
|Delhi – Silchar
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Non Stop
|11:00
|13:50
|9W 992
|Silchar – Delhi
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Non Stop
|15:30
|18:30
|9W 956
|Delhi – Jorhat
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|11:00
|14:00
|9W 957
|Jorhat – Delhi
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|15:20
|18:20
|INDUSTRY FIRST, DIRECT SERVICES TO/FROM THE NORTH EAST
|9W 935
|Mumbai - Imphal
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|10:10
|15:00
|9W 842
|Imphal - Mumbai
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|14:35
|19:15
|9W 921
|Mumbai - Jorhat
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|10:10
|14:50
|9W 936
|Jorhat - Mumbai
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|14:35
|19:15
|9W 917
|Delhi - Jorhat
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|09:20
|13:10
|9W 918
|Jorhat - Delhi
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|14:20
|18:55
|9W 982
|Imphal - Pune
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|15:30
|23:35
|9W 358
|Delhi –Tiruchirappalli
|Daily
|Direct
|09:00
|14:10
|9W 311
|Tiruchirappalli-Delhi
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri
|Direct
|14:40
|20:20
Jet Airways will also introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Jorhat and Imphal. Imphal will be connected with Pune through direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata, enhancing access and connectivity further. In fact, Guwahati will play an instrumental role in this season's connectivity facilitating non-stop daily flights to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai.
"The demand for air travel is growing steadily across cities. This, together with our guests' desire for seamless, non-stop connectivity, forms the basis for our services being offered during the summer schedule. The mix of new services - both non-stop as well as direct - between emerging cities, key metros and our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, will not just help cater to this demand, but will also facilitate quicker and more convenient movement of guests throughout our network - in India and abroad," said Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer, Jet Airways.