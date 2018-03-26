NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Jet Airways To Strengthen Its Presence In Select Cities

Jet Airways will also introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Jorhat and Imphal.

Corporates | | Updated: March 26, 2018 17:50 IST
Jet Airways is set to increase the number of flights between North East and the rest of the country

Jet Airways, country's second largest air carrier, on Monday announced its plans to expand its presence in the North East and make Guwahati its regional gateway to/ from the region. The initiative forms a part of Jet Airways' strategy to further strengthen its domestic footprint in the country. As part of the endeavour beginning this summer, Jet Airways is planning to deepen its presence in select Indian cities in response to the rising demand for air travel, said the company in a press release.

Under its summer schedule, Jet Airways is set to increase the number of weekly flights between the North Eastern region and the rest of the country to 184 - adding 30 new flights weekly.

To strengthen connectivity between the country's capital and the North Eastern region, Jet Airways will introduce thrice-a-week flight to Aizawl and Jorhat and four times-a-week flight to Silchar from New Delhi. The airline will also resume its operations from Imphal commencing four times-a-week non-stop service to Imphal from Delhi.
 
Flight No.SectorFrequencyTypeDep. TimeArr. Time
INDUSTRY FIRST, NON-STOP SERVICES TO/FROM THE NORTH EAST
9W 852Aizawl - DelhiMon/Wed/FriNon Stop15:3018:35
9W 851Delhi - AizawlMon/Wed/FriNon Stop11:0514:05
9W 991Delhi – SilcharTue/Thu/Sat/SunNon Stop11:0013:50
9W 992Silchar – DelhiTue/Thu/Sat/SunNon Stop15:3018:30
9W 956Delhi – JorhatMon/Wed/FriNon Stop11:0014:00
9W 957Jorhat – DelhiMon/Wed/FriNon Stop15:2018:20
INDUSTRY FIRST, DIRECT SERVICES TO/FROM THE NORTH EAST
9W 935Mumbai - ImphalTue/Thu/Sat/SunDirect10:1015:00
9W 842Imphal - MumbaiTue/Thu/Sat/SunDirect14:3519:15
9W 921Mumbai - JorhatMon/Wed/FriDirect10:1014:50
9W 936Jorhat - MumbaiMon/Wed/FriDirect14:3519:15
9W 917Delhi - JorhatTue/Thu/Sat/SunDirect09:2013:10
9W 918Jorhat - DelhiTue/Thu/Sat/SunDirect14:2018:55
9W 982Imphal - PuneMon/Wed/FriDirect15:3023:35
9W 358Delhi –TiruchirappalliDailyDirect09:0014:10
9W 311Tiruchirappalli-DelhiMon/Tue/Wed/Thu/FriDirect14:4020:20


Comments
Jet Airways will also introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Jorhat and Imphal. Imphal will be connected with Pune through direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata, enhancing access and connectivity further. In fact, Guwahati will play an instrumental role in this season's connectivity facilitating non-stop daily flights to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai.

"The demand for air travel is growing steadily across cities. This, together with our guests' desire for seamless, non-stop connectivity, forms the basis for our services being offered during the summer schedule. The mix of new services - both non-stop as well as direct - between emerging cities, key metros and our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, will not just help cater to this demand, but will also facilitate quicker and more convenient movement of guests throughout our network - in India and abroad," said Vinay Dube, Chief Executive Officer, Jet Airways.

