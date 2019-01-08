Jet Airways To Meet State Bank Of India, Other Lenders Today: 10 Points

Jet Airways had a debt of Rs 8,052 crore as of September 30, 2018

Jet Airways, which is struggling with debts to the tune of over Rs 8,000 crore, will meet a group of lenders including State Bank of India (SBI) at around 2 pm on Tuesday. The meeting of Jet Airways with its lenders comes amid falling crude oil prices, an opportunity that the airline wants to use to assure banks and improve its cash flows. Jet Airways had last year defaulted on a scheduled loan repayment, creating ripples in the country's aviation sector.