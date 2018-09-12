Jet Airways Adds More Flights On Mumbai-Manchester Route, Details Here

Jet Airways claimed to be the country's first airline to offer direct service between the two cities.

Jet Airways, the country's second largest airline by market share, is set to start a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Jet Airways said it will operate the non-stop flight on the Mumbai-Manchester five days a week. The flight will be operated with an Airbus A330-200 aircraft with 254 seats, the carrier added. The flight will be operated on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With the additional flights, Manchester will become the 21st international destination on the Jet Airways network, the airline further said.

"Our new 5 days-a-week non-stop service brings Manchester into our global network, expanding our footprint as well as the choice of connectivity to and from the United Kingdom for our guests. The new service will enable Jet Airways to offer over 8,500 seats every week, making it increasingly convenient for business guests, leisure travelers as well as students, to travel between India and the UK, strengthening commerce as well as tourism ties between the two countries," said Marnix Fruitema, executive vice president - commercial, Jet Airways.

Jet Airways' Mumbai-Manchester schedule:

Jet Airways' flight 9W 130 will depart from Mumbai at 2:30 am and arrive in Manchester's Terminal 2 at 7:55 am (local time). The return flight, 9W 129 will depart from Manchester at 0930 hrs (local time) and arrive in Mumbai's Terminal 2 at 12:40 am, according to the press release dated September 12.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas. The group operates a fleet of 123 aircraft.