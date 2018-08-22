NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Beleagured Jet Airways To Consider Turnaround Plan

Jet Airways had deferred its first-quarter results after the audit committee declined to sign off on them "pending closure of certain matters".

Jet Airways would also consider cost-reduction measures at August 27 board meeting.

Jet Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would consider cost-reduction measures and a turnaround plan at its August 27 board meeting, which would also take up June-quarter financial results.

The beleaguered airline had deferred its first-quarter results by a few weeks after its audit committee declined to sign off on them "pending closure of certain matters".

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

