'Working On Solution To Release Salaries', Jet Airways Tells Staff

Jet Airways had earlier this month paid the balance amount of salaries for August to its staff.

Apologizing to its staff for the delay in salaries due in September, embattled airline Jet Airways said on Monday that it is working towards a solution. The airline management has also met the representatives of the pilots and will communicate a solution in the coming week, the airline was quoted as saying in a tweet by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

"We would like to apologise for the delayed payment of your salaries & appreciate your patience in this matter... We would like to inform you that we've met with Pilots' Representatives & are working towards a solution which will be communicated in coming week," ANI quoted Jet Airways as saying.

According to a report by news agency Press Trust of India, Jet Airways had earlier this month paid the balance amount of salaries for the month of August to its pilots, engineers and senior management, but had told them that September payments would be delayed.