Jet Airways To Introduce 144 Weekly Flights. Details Here

Flight No. Sector Frequency Type Dep. Time Arr. Time INDUSTRY FIRST, NON-STOP SERVICES 9W 852 Aizawl - Delhi Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 15:30 18:35 9W 851 Delhi - Aizawl Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 11:05 14:05 9W 358 Mumbai – Tiruchirappalli Daily Non Stop 12:25 14:10 9W 311 Tiruchirappalli – Mumbai Daily Non Stop 14:40 16:50 9W 991 Delhi – Silchar Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 11:00 13:50 9W 992 Silchar – Delhi Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 15:30 18:30 9W 956 Delhi – Jorhat Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 11:00 14:00 9W 957 Jorhat – Delhi Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 15:20 18:20 9W 2540 Patna – Pune Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun Non Stop 02:45 05:05 9W 2539 Pune – Patna Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 23:00 01:20 9W 183 Pune - Raipur Sun Non Stop 11:40 13:50 9W 184 Raipur - Pune Sun Non Stop 15:10 17:20 INDUSTRY FIRST, DIRECT SERVICES 9W 935 Mumbai - Imphal Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 10:10 15:00 9W 842 Imphal - Mumbai Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 14:35 19:15 9W 921 Mumbai - Jorhat Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 10:10 14:50 9W 936 Jorhat - Mumbai Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 14:35 19:15 9W 917 Delhi - Jorhat Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 09:20 13:10 9W 918 Jorhat - Delhi Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 14:20 18:55 9W 358 Delhi –Tiruchirappalli Daily Direct 09:00 14:10 9W 311 Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri Direct 14:40 20:20 Tiruchirappalli - Delhi 9W 982 Imphal - Pune Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 15:30 23:35

Jet Airways, country's second-largest airways, will introduce 144 weekly flights in the first phase of its forthcoming summer schedule. The new schedule will feature a combination of non-stop services - several of them on unique routes being introduced for the first time in the industry, as well as direct, one-stop services between new city pairs in Jet Airways' existing pan India network. The new routes being added on Jet Airways' network are New Delhi-Aizawl, New Delhi-Jorhat, Mumbai-Tiruchirappalli, and New Delhi-Silchar, among others.Jet Airways will be including thrice-a-week flights to Aizawl and Jorhat and four times-a-week flights to Silchar from New Delhi. The airline will also commence four times-a-week service to Imphal from Delhi. The company also begins a daily service for the first time between Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli.The airline is also commencing direct service between Mumbai and the North-Eastern cities of Jorhat and Imphal, marking its return to the capital of Manipur. Imphal will also be connected with Pune with direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata, enhancing access and connectivity between the Northeast and its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi. Non-stop daily flights from Guwahati will also to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai. Summer 2018 will also see Jet Airways connect Amritsar with non-stop and direct flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively for the first time. In fact, Bengaluru will witness addition of other Jet Airways' new, non-stop flights that will connect it to Indore and Patna, reinforcing the cities' position as Jet Airways' third domestic hub, after Mumbai and Delhi. Additionally, Jet Airways will also connect Patna with non-stop flights to Mumbai.Raj Sivakumar, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, Jet Airways, said, "I am sure our latest schedule of flights will reinforce Jet Airways' place as the airline of choice in Indian skies besides giving a special impetus to connectivity, trade and development in each of the cities including the North East."