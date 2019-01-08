Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,497.

Airlines in the country are coming up with new routes and discount offers on a regular basis to attract passengers and increase their customer base. Jet Airways, country's second largest carrier by market share, announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets under a limited-period offer. SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,497. The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Here's a list of new routes and discounts offered by Jet Airways and SpiceJet:

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets under a limited-period offer. The discount offer, which is on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights, is valid till January 11, 2019, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. However, for travel in economy class on flights within the country, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travelling on or after January 20, 2019.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,497. The daily direct flights will operate on the Dehradun-Jammu, Dehradun-Jaipur and Dehradun-Amritsar routes, starting from January 20, 2019, the airline said on its website - spicejet.com. SpiceJet's flight between Chennai and Madurai is available at a starting fare of Rs. 1,497. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs. 1,558 on Madurai-Chennai, Rs. 1,648 on Vijaywada-Hyderabad, Rs. 2,200 on Hyderabad-Vijaywada, Rs. 2,726 on Varanasi-Jaipur and Rs. 2,766 on Dehradun-Amritsar route.