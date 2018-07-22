Jet Airways, SpiceJet, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

SpiceJet has extened its 'Mega Monsoon sale' till July 22.

With ongoing monsoon, airlines in the country are offering a number of offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways, country's second largest airline, is offering up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets and up to 25 per cent on domestic flight tickets. SpiceJet extended its 'Mega Monsoon sale' on direct domestic flights. AirAsia India is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets on select flights. Budget carrier IndiGo has also introduced new non-stop flights.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets, which is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy category. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to purchase flight tickets till July 23, 2018.

In a separate offer -- 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' -- Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount, which is applicable on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy for travel within India. Discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations.

SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets in detail:

SpiceJet has extened its 'Mega Monsoon sale' till July 22, 2018 under which the airline is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The travel period on the offer starts from July 23 and ends on October 8, 2018. SpiceJet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets on select routes. The offer is applicable to flights between Bengaluru and Amritsar. AirAsia's latest offer on flight tickets is valid till July 22.