Jet Airways, SpiceJet, AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. All Details Here

Airlines are showering discounts on domestic and international flight tickets and giving amazing deals on fares. New routes have also been announced by the flights. Currently, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 967. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,654. AirAsia India is also offering discount on domestic flight tickets. Overseas flight tickets are also available at discounted rates under AirAsia's offer. SpiceJet is offering up to 50 per cent off on SpiceMax seats.Jet Airways has recently announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. Under this scheme, the carrier is offering new routes. From June 14, Jet Airways will commence operations three times a week on Lucknow-Allahabad, Allahabad-Patna route and from June 15 on Delhi-Nashik route. The airline has also announcedon certain routes, under the scheme.SpiceJet is offering up towith HDFC Bank credit cards on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday under its 'Happy Weekends' scheme. SpiceJet's new offer can be availed online by using the promo code HDFCMAX. For non-SpiceMax passengers, the carrier is offering Rs 150 discount. The promo code is MAX150.AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets. AirAsia India's new promotional offer is valid on travel till October 31, 2018. Under the End of Summer Sale scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted tickets on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ranchi, according to the AirAsia website. The bookings for the offer are open till June 3, 2018. AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets at aon select routes under this scheme.GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at aon select routes under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' scheme. GoAir's new promotional offer is valid on travel till June 29, 2018 and bookings for the same are also open till June 29, 2018, according to the airline's website-goair.in.