Jet Airways Shares Plunge After Top Executives Quit

Jet Airways was forced to ground all flights after running out of money and failing to secure funds

Jet Airways shares fell as much as 6.05 per cent on Wednesday, a day after its chief executive and two other senior executives stepped down, raising serious doubts over the revival of the debt-laden airline.

CEO Vinay Dube, head of finance Amit Agarwal and head of human resources Rahul Taneja quit within a span of 24 hours after Jet failed to receive a concrete deal offer.

Jet, once among the largest carriers in the country, was forced to ground all flights after running out of money and failing to secure funds.

The carrier, also saddled with roughly $1.2 billion in bank debt, was crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals InterGlobe-owned IndiGo, SpiceJet Ltd and Wadia Group-owned GoAir.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.