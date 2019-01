Jet Airways has scheduled a shareholder meeting for February 21

Jet Airways said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval for converting existing debt into shares or convertible instruments.

At a shareholder meeting scheduled for February 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.

Shares in Jet Airways jumped as much as 3.2 per cent on Monday, outperforming the broader markets. At 12:22 pm, Jet Airways shares traded 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 254.45 apiece on the NSE.