Jet Airways Second Quarter Standalone Profit Plunges 91%

Jet Airways standalone net profit plunged a sharp 91 per cent to Rs 49.63 crore in the September quarter owing to a massive fall in other income.The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier had posted a net profit of Rs 549.02 crore in the same period last fiscal. The total sales of the country's second-largest airline also declined to Rs 5,758.18 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 5,772.79 crore last fiscal, Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing today.Other income fell 59 per cent to Rs 131.57 crore in the reporting quarter, from Rs 319.58 crore a year-ago period, according to the filing.