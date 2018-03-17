Jet Airways Offer On Domestic Flight Tickets: Fares Start From Rs 1,170 The travel period of Jet Airways' offer starts on March 25, 2018.

Jet Airways's new offer is applicable on select booking classes.



Details of Jet Airways' offer:



Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,170 on flying from Bagdogra to Guwahati. Some of the other discounted fares available under this offer are on flights from Guwahati to Bagdogra (starting at Rs 1,527), from Imphal to Guwahati (starting at Rs 1,700), from Guwahati to Imphal (starting at Rs 2,057), from Bengaluru to Indore (starting at Rs 2,601), from Imphal to Kolkata (starting at Rs 3,170), among others.



Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' offer:



1. There is no sales restriction on this offer, said Jet Airways.



2. Jet Airways's new offer is applicable on select booking classes.



3. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey, mentioned the carrier on its official website.



4. For travel between Mumbai and Guwahati / Patna / Jorhat / Imphal or between Guwahati and Imphal / Bagdogra, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure, noted Jet Airways.







6. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.



7. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.





