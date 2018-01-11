Jet Airways Sale: 30% Discount On International Flight Tickets, Bookings Open Till January 15 Jet Airways is offering discount on both economy and premiere flight tickets.

Jet Airways operates flights to 20 international destinations. Highlights Discount is applicable on all direct flights operated by Jet Airways Passengers can travel to favourite destinations with immediate effect Jet Airways operate flights to 64 destinations worldwide



Jet Airways is offering discount on both economy and premiere flight tickets. Passengers can book their discounted flight tickets and travel to their favourite destinations with immediate effect. The discount will be applicable on all direct flights operated by the Jet Airways.



Jet Airways operates flights to 20 international destinations. The airlines have 600 daily flights and operate flights to 64 destinations worldwide. Jet Airways' domestic India network spans the length and breadth of the country covering metro cities, state capitals and emerging destinations. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 117 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.



Jet Airways, together with Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Alitalia, Etihad Airways, and NIKI, participates in Etihad Airways Partners. Etihad Airways is part of the Etihad Aviation Group, which also holds minority investments in each of these airlines.



