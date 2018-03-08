Jet Airways Offers Up To 40% Discount On Flight Tickets On Select Routes

Jet Airways' 40 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy flights flying from India to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah.
Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' 'Ramadan Special' offer:
1. Jet Airways special discount offer of up to 40 per cent is applicable only on booking only economy flight tickets.
2. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.
3. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, noted the airline on its website.
Amidst high competition, other airlines are also offering discounts on flight tickets. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,205. Vistara airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,099 in a 24-hour sale on International Women's Day on Thursday. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets, starting Rs 799.