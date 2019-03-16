Jet Airways' Pilots Seek Government Help To Recover Dues: Report

Jet Airways currently has 1,900 pilots on its rolls.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways pilots' union has written to the government, seeking its help in recovering their pending salaries along with the accumulated interest.

Jet Airways currently has 1,900 pilots on its rolls. In a letter written to Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), which represents the majority of Jet's pilots, said that all pleas to the Jet management in this regard "have fallen on deaf ears".

In the letter, a copy of which was accessed by IANS, NAG General Secretary Tej Sood, writes, "This situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration amongst our members, hardly an ideal situation for pilots in the cockpit. Monthly EMIs have to be met, school & college fees paid, along with medical bills of ageing parents etc."

The letter urges the Minister to ensure "that Jet Airways pay to the member pilots the arrears of salary (inclusive of all allowances) due to date and pay interest thereon at commercial rate from the date due till realisation and hereinafter pay the full salary (inclusive of all allowances) on the first day of the every month and for any salaries paid after the said due date, pay interest thereon at commercial rate from the date due till realisation".

A copy of the letter was also sent to BS Bhullar, Chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline has defaulted on loans and has delayed payments to its pilots, suppliers and lessors for months. It is in talks with public sector banks for a rescue deal and emergency funds.

