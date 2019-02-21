Jet Airways Offers Up To 50% Discount On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways discount is applicable only on select booking classes.

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets in a special promotional sale scheme, said the airline in a press release on Thursday. The offer, which is valid till February 25, 2019, is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, noted the carrier. Jet Airways offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways' discount offer:

1. Under this offer, passengers can travel to international destinations from February 21, 2019.

2. For domestic travel, passengers need to book flight tickets in advance. Passengers booking tickets for domestic travel in economy section can commence travel from March 1, 2019.

3. Tickets for domestic travel must be purchased at least eight days prior to departure for premiere section and at least 15 days prior to departure for economy section, according to Jet Airways' official website, jetairways.com.

4. The scheme is also applicable on the airline's codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. A codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (airline A and airline B) whereby airline A will market and sell the flights of airline B as though they were the flights of airline A or vice versa.

5. As part of the sale, guests can enjoy travelling to 102 unique destinations - including 61 codeshare ones - in Europe over Jet Airways' gateways at Amsterdam and Paris under the airline's Enhanced Commercial Agreement with Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, mentioned the press release.

6. Jet Airways discount is applicable only on select booking classes.

7. The special fares offer is available to guests on first-come-first serve basis, according to the press release.

8.Guests booking directly on the airline's website and mobile app, can also avail exclusive benefits under this offer.

9. Child discount and black out period are applicable under this offer as mentioned in the fare rule, according to the airline.

10. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, the carrier noted on its website.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet announced 12 new domestic flights on Tuesday. It will launch the new flights on the Bhopal-Surat, Gorakhpur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Dharamshala routes, and will also start daily flights connecting Bhopal and Delhi.