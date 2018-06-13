Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Select Destinations In Europe: 5 Days Left Jet Airways is offering flight tickets for Berlin, Frankfurt, and many other destinations. However, this offer is not applicable for four cities.

Jet Airways' discount on flight tickets is applicable on select booking classes.



Destinations covered under Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering discounts on tickets for flights to destinations including Berlin and Frankfurt. However, this offer is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, London, Here are 10 other things to know about Jet Airways' discounts on flight tickets: 1. Up 30 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy class from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and its code-share partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.



2. The offer from Jet Airways is applicable on one-way and return journeys.



3. Flight tickets must be purchased between June 12, 2018 and June 18, 2018.



4. The outbound journey must commence between July 1, 2018 and July 31, 2018 or between October 1, 2018 and December 15, 2018.



5. Inbound journey must commence between August 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018 or between January 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019.



6. Jet Airways' discount on flight tickets is applicable on select booking classes.



7. Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.



8. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to the above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.







10. This offer is part of the Best Fares Forever scheme of Jet Airways.







Amid the ongoing summer holidays, airlines and railways are offering flight tickets on discounted rates.



