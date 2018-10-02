Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On International Flight Tickets

Jet Airways discount offer: Travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.

Jet Airways has come up with a new discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the scheme, the airline is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy from India to select destinations in Europe. The discount offer, which is applicable on both one way and return journeys, comes amid high competition in country's civil aviation market. Customers need to purchase tickets on or before October 3, 2018 to avail the discount offer, said Jet Airways on its official website, jetairways.com. However, the offer is not applicable for travel to London and the discount is applicable on select booking classes.

The outbound travel must commence between October 15, 2018 and December 15, 2018. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018, said Jet Airways. Inbound travel must commence on or after January 15, 2019, it further stated.

Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said the airline.

Meanwhile, on domestic front, GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs. 999. The booking period of the sale ends on October 2, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on October 3 and ends on October 22, 2018. Additionally, GoAir is also offering Rs. 225 discount as convenience fee on next flight to GoStar members.

Country's domestic passenger traffic grew over 17 per cent to 1.14 crore in August over the same period year ago, according to DGCA data.