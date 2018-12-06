Jet Airways Offers Up To 30% Discount On Flight Tickets In Year-End Sale

The booking period of Jet Airways' offer ends on December 11, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on select domestic and international flight tickets under a special year-end sale, noted the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. The discount offer is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy class of domestic flights and on flights across international destinations on flights operated by the airline and its codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The booking period of the offer ends on December 11, 2018, the airline said. Additionally, exclusive benefits are also available on bookings done via carrier's website and app.

Conditions of Jet Airways' year-end sale offer

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on both one way and return journeys on select booking classes. Under this sale, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after December 13, 2018 in premiere class on airline's domestic network. For travel in economy class on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after December 20, 2018, mentioned the carrier. Jet Airways international flight tickets purchased under the sale are valid for travel from January 15, 2019.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restrictions are applicable as mentioned in the fare rules, Jet Airways said.

The airline reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to the above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Other offers of Jet Airways

In a separate offer, Jet Airways introduced 65 new weekly services to its flight operations across its domestic and international network. The carrier added a daily direct flight from Pune to Singapore, and also added a third daily frequency to Singapore from its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi. On its international network from Delhi, Jet Airways added a third service between Delhi and Bangkok, and a fourth frequency on the Delhi-Kathmandu route.