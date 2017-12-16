Jet Airways Offers Rs 1,348 Tickets On Select Flights. Details Here

(The ticket price of Rs 1,348, the Jet Airways website showed, included a base fare and fuel charge of Rs 1,100)
Here are five other things to know about Jet Airways' offer:
Fares are applicable for one way journeys in Economy on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, the airline noted on its website.
Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, it noted.
"Children/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule," the airline said.
Children/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, according to Jet Airways.
"Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether," it mentioned.
Here are some one-way fares offered by the airline, as shared on its website:
|Sector
|All inclusive one way fare in Economy
|Delhi - Lucknow
|Rs 1,106
|Chennai - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,196
|Delhi - Chandigarh
|Rs 1,264
|Bengaluru - Chennai
|Rs 1,362
|Madurai - Chennai
|Rs 1,395
|Aizawl - Kolkata
|Rs 1,445
|Bengaluru - Mangalore
|Rs 1,556
|Rajahmundry - Hyderabad
|Rs 1,616
|Delhi - Jaipur
|Rs 1,631
|Mumbai - Goa
|Rs 1,840
|Bengaluru - Coimbatore
|Rs 1,918
|Mangalore - Mumbai
|Rs 1,934
|Guwahati - Silchar
|Rs 1,966
|Indore - Mumbai
|Rs 2,051
|Kolkata - Guwahati
|Rs 2,059
|Mumbai - Mangalore
|Rs 2,150
|Dehradun - Delhi
|Rs 2,167
|Hyderabad - Rajahmundry
|Rs 2,167
|Mumbai - Indore
|Rs 2,417
|Jaipur - Delhi
|Rs 2,662
Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).