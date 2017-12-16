Jet Airways Offers Rs 1,348 Tickets On Select Flights. Details Here

Fares are applicable for one way journeys in Economy on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, according to Jet Airways.

Business | | Updated: December 16, 2017 11:37 IST
Travel must commence on or after January 1, 2018, Jet Airways said

Amid high competition among airline operating in the Indian market, Jet Airways was offering fares starting at Rs 1,106 on select domestic flights. According to Jet Airways' website - jetairways.com, the airline was offering an all-inclusive one-way fare of Rs 1,106 on Economy class tickets on the Delhi-Lucknow sector. Travel must commence on or after January 1, 2018, Jet Airways said on its website. A search on the Jet Airways bookings portal on Saturday showed Economy class tickets on flights from Delhi to Lucknow in early January were available for booking from Rs 1,348.
(The ticket price of Rs 1,348, the Jet Airways website showed, included a base fare and fuel charge of Rs 1,100)

Here are five other things to know about Jet Airways' offer:


Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, it noted.

"Children/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule," the airline said.

"Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether," it mentioned.

Here are some one-way fares offered by the airline, as shared on its website:

SectorAll inclusive one way fare in Economy
Delhi - LucknowRs 1,106
Chennai - BengaluruRs 1,196
Delhi - ChandigarhRs 1,264
Bengaluru - ChennaiRs 1,362
Madurai - ChennaiRs 1,395
Aizawl - KolkataRs 1,445
Bengaluru - MangaloreRs 1,556
Rajahmundry - HyderabadRs 1,616
Delhi - JaipurRs 1,631
Mumbai - GoaRs 1,840
Bengaluru - CoimbatoreRs 1,918
Mangalore - MumbaiRs 1,934
Guwahati - SilcharRs 1,966
Indore - MumbaiRs 2,051
Kolkata - GuwahatiRs 2,059
Mumbai - MangaloreRs 2,150
Dehradun - DelhiRs 2,167
Hyderabad - RajahmundryRs 2,167
Mumbai - IndoreRs 2,417
Jaipur - DelhiRs 2,662
Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.

Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

