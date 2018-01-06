Jet Airways Offers Premiere Flight Tickets From Rs 2,320. Details Here

Here are five things to know about Jet Airways' "Fly Premiere at Economy Fares" offer:
1. Bookings made under the scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, Jet Airways added. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure, it said.
2. The fares are applicable for one-way journeys in Premiere on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, according to the airline.
3. The fares, according to Jet Airways, are applicable on select booking classes and being offered without any sales or travel restrictions.
4. "Children/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule," the airline mentioned.
5. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it added.
Jet Airways shared some all-inclusive Premiere one-way fares on its website:
|Sector
|All inclusive one way fare in Premiere
|Aizawl - Guwahati
|2,320
|Guwahati - Aizawl
|2,621
|Silchar - Guwahati
|2,870
|Guwahati - Silchar
|3,121
|Vadodara - Mumbai
|3,297
|Mumbai - Vadodara
|3,473
|Silchar - Kolkata
|3,970
|Bengaluru - Pune
|4,072
|Pune - Bengaluru
|4,179
|Aizawl - Kolkata
|4,395
|Pune - Hyderabad
|4,403
|Kolkata - Silchar
|4,491
|Hyderabad - Pune
|4,580
|Lucknow - Kolkata
|4,949
|Kolkata - Aizawl
|4,966
|Kolkata - Lucknow
|5,386
|Dehradun - Srinagar
|5,481
|Srinagar - Dehradun
|5,859
|Pune - Kolkata
|5,915
|Kolkata - Pune
|6,114
|Jorhat - Guwahati
|6,120
|Guwahati - Jorhat
|6,421
|Coimbatore - Pune
|6,545
|Pune - Coimbatore
|6,867
|Port Blair - Chennai
|8,169
|Chennai - Port Blair
|8,218
|Port Blair - Kolkata
|8,505
|Indore - Pune
|8,561
|Pune - Indore
|8,883
|Kolkata - Port Blair
|9,026
|Delhi - Mangalore
|11,786
|Mangalore - Delhi
|12,015
The special fares from Jet Airways come at a time the airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market are witnessing stiff competition amid high passenger growth.
Comments
Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.