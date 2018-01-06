Jet Airways Offers Premiere Flight Tickets From Rs 2,320. Details Here

Jet Airways Offers Premiere Flight Tickets From Rs 2,320. Details Here

Bookings are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, according to Jet Airways

Amid high competition among airlines operating in the Indian market, Jet Airways was offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 2,320 on select flights. The fares were available on Premiere seats with "additional comfort and convenience", Jet Airways said on its website. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 2,320 for premiere class seats in the Aizawl-Guwahati sector, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. The airline listed extra wide, 44-inch pitch with a six-way headrest among the benefits offered. "Fly Premiere at lower than Economy fares and enjoy additional comfort and convenience," Jet Airways noted.

Here are five things to know about Jet Airways' "Fly Premiere at Economy Fares" offer:


1. Bookings made under the scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, Jet Airways added. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure, it said.

2. The fares are applicable for one-way journeys in Premiere on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, according to the airline.

3. The fares, according to Jet Airways, are applicable on select booking classes and being offered without any sales or travel restrictions.

4. "Children/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule," the airline mentioned.

5. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, it added. 

Jet Airways shared some all-inclusive Premiere one-way fares on its website:
 
SectorAll inclusive one way fare in Premiere
Aizawl - Guwahati2,320
Guwahati - Aizawl2,621
Silchar - Guwahati2,870
Guwahati - Silchar3,121
Vadodara - Mumbai3,297
Mumbai - Vadodara3,473
Silchar - Kolkata3,970
Bengaluru - Pune4,072
Pune - Bengaluru4,179
Aizawl - Kolkata4,395
Pune - Hyderabad4,403
Kolkata - Silchar4,491
Hyderabad - Pune4,580
Lucknow - Kolkata4,949
Kolkata - Aizawl4,966
Kolkata - Lucknow5,386
Dehradun - Srinagar5,481
Srinagar - Dehradun5,859
Pune - Kolkata5,915
Kolkata - Pune6,114
Jorhat - Guwahati6,120
Guwahati - Jorhat6,421
Coimbatore - Pune6,545
Pune - Coimbatore6,867
Port Blair - Chennai8,169
Chennai - Port Blair8,218
Port Blair - Kolkata8,505
Indore - Pune8,561
Pune - Indore8,883
Kolkata - Port Blair9,026
Delhi - Mangalore11,786
Mangalore - Delhi12,015

The special fares from Jet Airways come at a time the airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market are witnessing stiff competition amid high passenger growth.

Many airlines offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand. Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic civil aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.

Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

