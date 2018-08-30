Jet Airways Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 5,599. Routes, Schedule Here

Jet Airways flight tickets offer is applicable on select booking classes only, according to the airline.

Jet Airways has announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah. Jet Airways sale offer is applicable to premiere and economy class bookings. Customers need to make bookings before September 2, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, according to the airline's website -- jetairways.com. The travel must commence on or after September 10, 2018, said the airline.

Jet Airways shared details of starting fares offered under the sale:

Sector One way fares in Economy Return fares in Economy One way fares in Première Return fares in Première India - Muscat Rs 5,655 onwards Rs 13,840 onwards Rs 21,225 onwards Rs 37,390 onwards Kochi - Sharjah Rs 5,599 onwards Rs 12,599 onwards Rs 27,786 onwards Rs 37,786 onwards India - Abu Dhabi and Dubai Rs 6,199 onwards Rs 12,799 onwards Rs 27,786 onwards Rs 37,786 onwards India - Kuwait Rs 7,906 onwards Rs 15,291 onwards Rs 23,090 onwards Rs 38,180 onwards India - Bahrain Rs 8,183 onwards Rs 18,975 onwards Rs 24,400 onwards Rs 43,293 onwards India - Doha Rs 9,199 onwards Rs 18,786 onwards Rs 41,786 onwards Rs 66,786 onwards India - Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh Rs 11,361 onwards Rs 21,622 onwards Rs 23,050 onwards Rs 50,235 onwards

The offer is applicable on select booking classes only, according to the airline. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, blackout period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rules, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it will introduce 28 new domestic flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.

Other air carriers have also introduced a number of routes new flights on both domestic and international routes. Last week, IndiGo announced the addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network and launch of new flights from Port Blair to Hyderabad and Vadodara.