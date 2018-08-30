Jet Airways Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 5,599. Routes, Schedule Here

Jet Airways has announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah. Jet Airways sale offer is applicable to premiere and economy class bookings. Customers need to make bookings before September 2, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, according to the airline's website -- jetairways.com. The travel must commence on or after September 10, 2018, said the airline.
Jet Airways shared details of starting fares offered under the sale:
|Sector
|One way fares in Economy
|Return fares in Economy
|One way fares in Première
|Return fares in Première
|India - Muscat
|Rs 5,655 onwards
|Rs 13,840 onwards
|Rs 21,225 onwards
|Rs 37,390 onwards
|Kochi - Sharjah
|Rs 5,599 onwards
|Rs 12,599 onwards
|Rs 27,786 onwards
|Rs 37,786 onwards
|India - Abu Dhabi and Dubai
|Rs 6,199 onwards
|Rs 12,799 onwards
|Rs 27,786 onwards
|Rs 37,786 onwards
|India - Kuwait
|Rs 7,906 onwards
|Rs 15,291 onwards
|Rs 23,090 onwards
|Rs 38,180 onwards
|India - Bahrain
|Rs 8,183 onwards
|Rs 18,975 onwards
|Rs 24,400 onwards
|Rs 43,293 onwards
|India - Doha
|Rs 9,199 onwards
|Rs 18,786 onwards
|Rs 41,786 onwards
|Rs 66,786 onwards
|India - Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh
|Rs 11,361 onwards
|Rs 21,622 onwards
|Rs 23,050 onwards
|Rs 50,235 onwards
The offer is applicable on select booking classes only, according to the airline. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, blackout period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rules, said Jet Airways.
Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it will introduce 28 new domestic flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.
Other air carriers have also introduced a number of routes new flights on both domestic and international routes. Last week, IndiGo announced the addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network and launch of new flights from Port Blair to Hyderabad and Vadodara.