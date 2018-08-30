NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jet Airways Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 5,599. Routes, Schedule Here

Jet Airways international flight ticket offer: Customers need to make bookings before September 2, 2018 to avail discount.

Aviation | | Updated: August 30, 2018 14:23 IST
Jet Airways flight tickets offer is applicable on select booking classes only, according to the airline.

Jet Airways has announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah. Jet Airways sale offer is applicable to premiere and economy class bookings. Customers need to make bookings before September 2, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, according to the airline's website -- jetairways.com. The travel must commence on or after September 10, 2018, said the airline.

Jet Airways shared details of starting fares offered under the sale:

SectorOne way fares in EconomyReturn fares in EconomyOne way fares in PremièreReturn fares in Première
India - MuscatRs 5,655 onwardsRs 13,840 onwardsRs 21,225 onwardsRs 37,390 onwards
Kochi - SharjahRs 5,599 onwardsRs 12,599 onwardsRs 27,786 onwardsRs 37,786 onwards
India - Abu Dhabi and DubaiRs 6,199 onwardsRs 12,799 onwardsRs 27,786 onwardsRs 37,786 onwards
India - KuwaitRs 7,906 onwardsRs 15,291 onwardsRs 23,090 onwardsRs 38,180 onwards
India - BahrainRs 8,183 onwardsRs 18,975 onwardsRs 24,400 onwardsRs 43,293 onwards
India - DohaRs 9,199 onwardsRs 18,786 onwardsRs 41,786 onwardsRs 66,786 onwards
India - Dammam, Jeddah and RiyadhRs 11,361 onwardsRs 21,622 onwardsRs 23,050 onwardsRs 50,235 onwards

The offer is applicable on select booking classes only, according to the airline. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, blackout period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rules, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it will introduce 28 new domestic flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.

Other air carriers have also introduced a number of routes new flights on both domestic and international routes. Last week, IndiGo announced the addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network and launch of new flights from Port Blair to Hyderabad and Vadodara.

