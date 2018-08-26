Jet Airways Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 2,399 On Select Routes

Jet Airways' special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class.

Jet Airways is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,399 on select routes under a limited scheme. The discounted fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class for travel between Hyderabad and Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Indore, Chandigarh and Indore, and Guwahati and Bengaluru on flights operated by Jet Airways. Ticket must be purchased till August 31, 2018 for travel between Hyderabad and Chandigarh and between Indore and Chandigarh in order to avail the offer. There is no sale restriction for travel between Hyderabad and Indore and Guwahati and Bengaluru, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com.

Under this offer, tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. However, travel between Bengaluru and Guwahati must commence on or before September 30, 2018. Jet Airways is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,399 on flights flying from Indore and Hyderabad. The carrier is also offering discounted fares on flights flying from Hyderabad to Indore (starting at Rs. 2,889), Chandigarh to Indore (starting at Rs 2,999), Indore to Chandigarh (starting at Rs 2,999), Hyderabad to Chandigarh (starting at Rs. 3,999), Chandigarh to Hyderabad (starting at Rs 3,999), Bengaluru to Guwahati (starting at Rs 4,191) and Guwahati to Bengaluru (starting at Rs 4,379).

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Indore - Hyderabad Rs 2,399 Hyderabad - Indore Rs 2,889 Chandigarh - Indore Rs 2,999 Indore - Chandigarh Rs 2,999 Hyderabad - Chandigarh Rs 3,999 Chandigarh - Hyderabad Rs 3,999 Guwahati - Bengaluru Rs 4,379 Bengaluru - Guwahati Rs 4,191

(As mentioned on Jet Airways' official wesbite- jetairways.com)

Under this offer, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. In order to avail the offer, customers need to book the flight tickets till August 30, 2018.