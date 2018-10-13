Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,313. Routes, Fares And Other Details

Jet Airways, country's second largest airline by market share, has come up with an offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, said the airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Flights tickets from Chennai to Madurai and Chennai and Bengaluru are priced at Rs. 1,313 and Rs. 1,419 respectively.
Jet Airways shared details of fares offered under the sale:
|Sector
|All inclusive one way fare in Economy
|Mumbai - Delhi
|Rs 2,575
|Mumbai - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,950
|Mumbai - Chennai
|Rs 2,958
|Mumbai - Goa
|Rs 1,735
|Delhi - Mumbai
|Rs 2,445
|Delhi - Bengaluru
|Rs 2,970
|Delhi - Chennai
|Rs 3,778
|Delhi - Pune
|Rs 2,923
|Kolkata - Mumbai
|Rs 3,899
|Kolkata - Delhi
|Rs 3,390
|Kolkata - Bengaluru
|Rs 5,947
|Kolkata - Guwahati
|Rs 2,186
|Bengaluru - Mumbai
|Rs 2,170
|Bengaluru - Delhi
|Rs 3,320
|Bengaluru - Chennai
|Rs 1,699
|Bengaluru - Mangalore
|Rs 1,798
|Chennai - Mumbai
|Rs 2,898
|Chennai - Delhi
|Rs 3,848
|Chennai - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,419
|Chennai - Madurai
|Rs 1,313
|Hyderabad - Mumbai
|Rs 2,393
|Hyderabad - Pune
|Rs 2,298
|Hyderabad - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,779
|Hyderabad - Delhi
|Rs 3,380
However, to avail the sale offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app, said the airline.
Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.
Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. Vistara has also announced the operation of a special flight number UK 001 on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route with its 'retrojet' aircraft on October 15, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,189.
Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.