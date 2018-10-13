Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs. 1,313. Routes, Fares And Other Details

Jet Airways' sale offer: The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only.

Jet Airways, country's second largest airline by market share, has come up with an offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. The offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, said the airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Flights tickets from Chennai to Madurai and Chennai and Bengaluru are priced at Rs. 1,313 and Rs. 1,419 respectively.

Jet Airways shared details of fares offered under the sale:

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Mumbai - Delhi Rs 2,575 Mumbai - Bengaluru Rs 1,950 Mumbai - Chennai Rs 2,958 Mumbai - Goa Rs 1,735 Delhi - Mumbai Rs 2,445 Delhi - Bengaluru Rs 2,970 Delhi - Chennai Rs 3,778 Delhi - Pune Rs 2,923 Kolkata - Mumbai Rs 3,899 Kolkata - Delhi Rs 3,390 Kolkata - Bengaluru Rs 5,947 Kolkata - Guwahati Rs 2,186 Bengaluru - Mumbai Rs 2,170 Bengaluru - Delhi Rs 3,320 Bengaluru - Chennai Rs 1,699 Bengaluru - Mangalore Rs 1,798 Chennai - Mumbai Rs 2,898 Chennai - Delhi Rs 3,848 Chennai - Bengaluru Rs 1,419 Chennai - Madurai Rs 1,313 Hyderabad - Mumbai Rs 2,393 Hyderabad - Pune Rs 2,298 Hyderabad - Bengaluru Rs 1,779 Hyderabad - Delhi Rs 3,380

However, to avail the sale offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app, said the airline.

Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

Meanwhile, rival GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. Vistara has also announced the operation of a special flight number UK 001 on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route with its 'retrojet' aircraft on October 15, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,189.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.