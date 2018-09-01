Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313. Details Here

Jet Airways has come up with a offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,313, according to airline's official website - jetairways.com. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, it further said. However, to avail the sale offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app, said Jet Airways, country's second-largest airline. Flights tickets from Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Bengaluru are priced at Rs 2,575 and Rs 2,970 respectively.
Jet Airways shared details of fares offered under the sale:
|Sector
|All inclusive one way fare in Economy
|Mumbai - Delhi
|Rs 2,575
|Mumbai - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,950
|Mumbai - Chennai
|Rs 2,958
|Mumbai - Goa
|Rs 1,735
|Delhi - Mumbai
|Rs 2,445
|Delhi - Bengaluru
|Rs 2,970
|Delhi - Chennai
|Rs 3,778
|Delhi - Pune
|Rs 2,923
|Kolkata - Mumbai
|Rs 3,899
|Kolkata - Delhi
|Rs 3,390
|Kolkata - Bengaluru
|Rs 5,947
|Kolkata - Guwahati
|Rs 2,186
|Bengaluru - Mumbai
|Rs 2,170
|Bengaluru - Delhi
|Rs 3,320
|Bengaluru - Chennai
|Rs 1,699
|Bengaluru - Mangalore
|Rs 1,798
|Chennai - Mumbai
|Rs 2,898
|Chennai - Delhi
|Rs 3,848
|Chennai - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,419
|Chennai - Madurai
|Rs 1,313
|Hyderabad - Mumbai
|Rs 2,393
|Hyderabad - Pune
|Rs 2,298
|Hyderabad - Bengaluru
|Rs 1,779
|Hyderabad - Delhi
|Rs 3,380
Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.
Recently, Jet Airways announced that it will introduce 28 new flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.
It has also announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah.