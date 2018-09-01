Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313. Details Here

Jet Airways offer: Flights tickets from Mumbai to Delhi is priced at Rs 2,575.

Jet Airways has come up with a offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,313, according to airline's official website - jetairways.com. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, it further said. However, to avail the sale offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app, said Jet Airways, country's second-largest airline. Flights tickets from Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Bengaluru are priced at Rs 2,575 and Rs 2,970 respectively.

Jet Airways shared details of fares offered under the sale:

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Mumbai - Delhi Rs 2,575 Mumbai - Bengaluru Rs 1,950 Mumbai - Chennai Rs 2,958 Mumbai - Goa Rs 1,735 Delhi - Mumbai Rs 2,445 Delhi - Bengaluru Rs 2,970 Delhi - Chennai Rs 3,778 Delhi - Pune Rs 2,923 Kolkata - Mumbai Rs 3,899 Kolkata - Delhi Rs 3,390 Kolkata - Bengaluru Rs 5,947 Kolkata - Guwahati Rs 2,186 Bengaluru - Mumbai Rs 2,170 Bengaluru - Delhi Rs 3,320 Bengaluru - Chennai Rs 1,699 Bengaluru - Mangalore Rs 1,798 Chennai - Mumbai Rs 2,898 Chennai - Delhi Rs 3,848 Chennai - Bengaluru Rs 1,419 Chennai - Madurai Rs 1,313 Hyderabad - Mumbai Rs 2,393 Hyderabad - Pune Rs 2,298 Hyderabad - Bengaluru Rs 1,779 Hyderabad - Delhi Rs 3,380



Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

Recently, Jet Airways announced that it will introduce 28 new flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.

It has also announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah.