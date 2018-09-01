NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313. Details Here

However, to avail Jet Airways' offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app.

Aviation | | Updated: September 01, 2018 12:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313. Details Here

Jet Airways offer: Flights tickets from Mumbai to Delhi is priced at Rs 2,575.

Jet Airways has come up with a offer on domestic flight tickets. Under the scheme, Jet Airways is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,313, according to airline's official website - jetairways.com. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, it further said. However, to avail the sale offer, customers need to book tickets via airline's website and app, said Jet Airways, country's second-largest airline. Flights tickets from Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Bengaluru are priced at Rs 2,575 and Rs 2,970 respectively.

Jet Airways shared details of fares offered under the sale:

SectorAll inclusive one way fare in Economy
Mumbai - DelhiRs 2,575
Mumbai - BengaluruRs 1,950
Mumbai - ChennaiRs 2,958
Mumbai - GoaRs 1,735
Delhi - MumbaiRs 2,445
Delhi - BengaluruRs 2,970
Delhi - ChennaiRs 3,778
Delhi - PuneRs 2,923
Kolkata - MumbaiRs 3,899
Kolkata - DelhiRs 3,390
Kolkata - BengaluruRs 5,947
Kolkata - GuwahatiRs 2,186
Bengaluru - MumbaiRs 2,170
Bengaluru - DelhiRs 3,320
Bengaluru - ChennaiRs 1,699
Bengaluru - MangaloreRs 1,798
Chennai - MumbaiRs 2,898
Chennai - DelhiRs 3,848
Chennai - BengaluruRs 1,419
Chennai - MaduraiRs 1,313
Hyderabad - MumbaiRs 2,393
Hyderabad - PuneRs 2,298
Hyderabad - BengaluruRs 1,779
Hyderabad - DelhiRs 3,380


Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

Recently, Jet Airways announced that it will introduce 28 new flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur.

It has also announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat and Riyadh and for travel from Kochi to Sharjah.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cheap flight ticketsCheap flight bookingcheap flight book online

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi RainTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsian Games 2018Medals TallyCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top