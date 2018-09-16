Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Scheme Details Here

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by the carrier.

Jet Airways is offering 15 per cent discount on domestic flights tickets in premiere and economy classes, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. The discount offer is applicable on bookings done via Visa debit and credit cards (issued in India). In order to avail the benefits of the scheme, passengers must book tickets till September 18, 2018. For travel in premiere classes, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 4 days prior departure and for travel in economy classes, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 7 days prior departure under this offer, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by the carrier. This offer is valid for booking on airline's official website and mobile app. The applicable promo code must be entered at the time of booking to avail the discount. Under this offer, the promo code for travel in economy class is 9WVISAECO. The promo code for travel in premiere class is 9WVISAPRE.

Here are 5 things to know about Jet Airways' discount offer:

1. Jet Airways offer is not applicable for bookings done using the multicity option.

2. The offer is also not applicable for infant bookings

3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer

4. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

5. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo has recently launched of its fifth service to Singapore with the commencement of its additional services from Kolkata and Tiruchirappali. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 974 under its promotional 'Weekend Sale. The booking period of the offer ends on September 16, 2018.