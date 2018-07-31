Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets. Details Here

On the international front, AirAsia is offering up to 40 per cent off on flight tickets.

Air carriers have come up discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets and are also offering new routes to increase their customer base. Jet Airways is offering a discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its scheme called 'Your Next Vacation Awaits'. It has also introduced new flights within India at a starting price of Rs. 2,399. Under its new scheme, 'Buy More, Save More', AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy on domestic flight tickets. Discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations. Jet Airways' discount offer is valid till July 31, 2018.

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets on new routes:

Jet Airways will be introducing new domestic flights from August 1, 2018, on the Indore-Chandigarh- Indore-Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Guwahati routes. It will commence services from Indore to Hyderabad and Chandigarh, said the airline in a press release.

The flight will depart from Indore at 12:45 pm arriving into Chandigarh at 2:45 pm On its return journey, flight 9W 958 will depart from Chandigarh at 3:15 hrs and land at Indore at 5:15 pm. The flight will then depart for Hyderabad at 6:00 pm arriving at its destination at 7:25 pm.

Similarly, starting 1 August, 2018, Jet Airways is set to offer connectivity to the North East from Bengaluru with daily direct services to Guwahati. Guests arriving at Guwahati can avail connectivity to beyond points to include Aizwal, Bagdogra, Jorhat, Imphal and Silchar.

Jet Airways 9W 659 will depart from Bengaluru at 10:15 am and arrive into Guwahati at 1:15 pm. On the return leg, Jet Airways flight 9W 660 will take off from Guwahati at 4:20 hrs. and arrive into Bengaluru at 1930 hrs. The flight will be a daily direct service between the two cities.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering up to 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under its new scheme -- 'Buy More, Save More'. The discount offer is valid on travel from July 31, 2018 to November 30, 2018 and is applicable on bookings done till August 5, 2018.

On the international front, AirAsia is offering up to 40 per cent off on flight tickets. To avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till August 5, 2018, the website further stated.