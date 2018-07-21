Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys.

Jet Airways has come up with a number of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Under 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount, which is applicable on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy for travel within India. Discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations, said the country's second largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com.



Jet Airways offer on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

1. Jet Airways' discount offer is valid till July 23, 2018 and applicable for booking on jetairways.com and mobile app only.

2. However, to avail the discount, customers need to book flight tickets using Visa cards issued in India.

3. For travel within India, customers need to book tickets 7 days prior to departure. Jet Airways' offer is applicable on one way and return journeys.

4. However, Jet Airwyas' discount offer is not applicable on booking class - B, for bookings done using the multicity option and for infant bookings. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

5. Date change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

In a separate scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets, which is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy category.