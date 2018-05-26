Jet Airways Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here The travel period on Jet Airways discount offer ends on September 30, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets, said the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. Offers on flight tickets come on the onset of summer vacations. To avail Jet Airways ' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. The travel period on the discount offer also ends on September 30, 2018. However, the offer is available only on jetairways.com and mobile app only, further said the country's second-largest private air carrier.1. In order to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book their tickets 15 days prior to the date of departure.2. However, the discount offer is not applicable for bookings done using the multicity option.3. One also cannot combine the offer with any other offer or promotion.4. Jet Airways' offer is applicable only on return journey.5. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, to change all or any of these terms and conditions, said the airline on its website. Recently, Jet Airways also announced flights on select routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme and will offer flights starting as low as Rs. 967. Jet Airways had bagged four routes in the second round of bidding in January, in which a total of 325 routes were awarded to various operators.Starting from June 14, Jet Airways will fly three times a week on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna route. Besides this, the airline will also fly on the New Delhi-Nashik, Nagpur-Allahabad-Indore and Lucknow-Bareilly-Delhi routes.