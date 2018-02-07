Jet Airways Sale: 30% Discount on International Flight Tickets, Bookings Open Till February 12 Jet Airways' 'Valentine's Special' sale is applicable on both one way and return journeys on international network.

Jet Airways offer is not applicable for travel to Colombo.



Jet Airways' sale offer is applicable on both one way and return journeys on international network.



Jet Airways has mentioned certain terms and conditions on its website which the passengers must know before availing the offer.

Terms and conditions for availing Jet Airways' 'Valentine's Special' sale offer:

1. Jet Airways offer is not applicable for travel to Colombo.



2. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, the airlines noted on its website.



3. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.



Jet Airways operates flights to 20 international destinations. The airlines have 600 daily flights and operate flights to 64 destinations worldwide. Jet Airways' domestic India network spans the length and breadth of the country covering metro cities, state capitals and emerging destinations. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 117 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.









