Jet Airways Offers 30% Discount In Sale On International Flight Tickets



How to avail Jet Airways' 30% discount on international routes: 5 Points

Jet Airways is offering a 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets starting from Tuesday, the company said in a press release. The seven-day sale will allow passengers to enjoy substantial savings on select international routes during travel in winter months, Jet Airways said. Flight tickets for Amsterdam, London, Paris, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore are on sale. The sale is also open to closer destinations via Jet Airways' direct flights to 11 destinations in the Gulf including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, besides Colombo, Kathmandu and Dhaka.1. Jet Airways is offering the discounted fares on the prevailing lowest base fare, the statement said.The sale is applicable for travel in premiere and economy classes.2. The seven-day fare sale - from December 05, 2017 to December 11, 2017, will be valid for international travel commencing from January 15, 2018 onwards.3. Jet Airways' sale is valid for travel on its direct flights on its international network.4. Jet Airways' special fares are offered on a first-come-first serve basis, the company said. However, passengers will have the flexibility to alter their travel plans for an additional charge.5.For further information, passengers can log on to www.jetairways.com or the airline's mobile app, or book through the contact centre on (City code) 39893333 or contact their nearest travel agent. Jet Airways' sale is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including blackouts, it said.Gaurang Shetty, whole time director, Jet Airways, said, "This sale offers a great opportunity for guests in India to take advantage of these attractive fares and the upcoming holiday season to create exciting getaways with their loved ones and family members."