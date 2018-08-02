Jet Airways Offers 15% Discount on International Flight Tickets. Routes And Other Details

The last date to avail the Jet Airways' discount offer is August 6, 2018.

Jet Airways is offering 15 per cent off on international flight tickets on select routes. The offer is valid on both, premiere and economy sections, said country's second largest air-carrier on its official website -- jetairways.com. The last date to avail the discount offer is August 6, 2018, it further said. One can avail Jet Airways' discount offer on travel to Auckland, Beijing, Cairns, Chengdu, Darwin, Denpasar Bali, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Kunming, Manila, Melbourne, Nadi, Okinawa, Osaka, Perth, Phuket, Seoul, Shanghai, Surabaya, Sydney and Tokyo Narita on flights operated by Jet Airways and its codeshare partners.

A Codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (Airline A & Airline B) whereby Airline A will market and sell the flights of Airline B as though they were the flights of Airline A and / or vice versa. This arrangement allows airlines to provide customers with a greater choice of destinations, according to Jet Airways' official website.

However, the travel must be via Bangkok, Hong Kong or Singapore, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways' offer is applicable on return journeys only and discount is applicable on select booking classes. Infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges and travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

Meanwhile, AirAsia has also come up with a new discount offer on international flight tickets. Under the scheme, 'Buy More, Save More', AirAsia is offering up to 40 per cent off on international flight tickets. To avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets till August 5, 2018.