Jet Airways Offers 10% Discount On All Economy Flight Tickets In 2-Day Sale

Jet Airways flight tickets offer is valid for bookings on September 29 and 30, 2018.

Jet Airways said that it is offering a 10 per cent discount on all flight tickets to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in Asia Cup. The premier full-service airline will also offer seven "lucky" passengers a free upgrade to premiere class and another seven guests a 50 per cent discount on economy flight tickets to destinations within India and on select international routes, Jet Airways said. The Jet Airways' offer is valid on flight tickets booked on September 29 and 30, 2018. Jet Airways' latest offers on flight tickets are meant to celebrate the Indian cricket team's seventh win of Asia Cup in Dubai, the airline said in a statement.

How to avail Jet Airways offer on flight tickets

Jet Airways' offer is valid for guests booking their one way and return journey with the airline. This offer is applicable for bookings on the Indian edition of jetairways.com and the mobile app. Travel on flight tickets booked during the sale will be effective immediately. However, it is subject to the applicable terms and conditions, including blackouts, Jet Airways said.

Jet Airways' sale is available to passengers booking their travel on all Jet Airways domestic and international flights. Jet Airways' international destinations on which you can avail this discount are: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Bahrain, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Conditions to avail Jet Airways flight tickets under 2-day sale

Jet Airways' offer is not applicable on multi-city bookings. The offer on flight tickets is not applicable for travel within India between October 15, 2018 and November 15, 2018 and for international travel between December 14, 2018 and January 11, 2019, the airline said.

If there is more than one guest booked on a flight ticket, the discount will be passed on to the first guest and not on the entire ticket, according to jetairways.com.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas. Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 123 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, the latest Boeing 737 Max 8, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

Jet Airways, which has posted losses for two straight quarters, has been facing a cash crunch. Earlier this week, Jet Airways told its pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and senior management team that part of their August salaries will be paid by October 9.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 1.13 crore passengers were ferried by domestic airlines during the month under review, up from 96.90 lakh reported during the corresponding month of 2017, stated a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service. The aviation industry is facing intense competition as airlines jostle for space by exploring ways to increase the number of their fliers.

SpiceJet recently announced a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Hong Kong. IndiGo also announced Allahabad as its 60th destination.

Jet Airways will start a direct service between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, 2018.

Iceland-based carrier Wow Air is offering flight tickets from New Delhi to US, Canada and Iceland from Rs 13,499 under some conditions. It will begin operations from India in December.