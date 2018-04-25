Jet Airways Offer: Passengers Can Bid For An Upgrade

How to avail an upgrade under Jet Airways' offer
To avail an upgrade, interested passengers can place a bid on Jet Airways' website under the "Manage My Booking" section, stating the amount they're willing to bid for the upgrade. Bidding opens at least seven days prior to the flight's departure date and closes 24 hours before the scheduled departure time. In the interim, passengers can modify, or even cancel their bids. However, they will not be able to withdraw their bid once it is accepted as per the defined timelines, said Jet Airways.
While all bidders have to submit their credit card details during the bidding process, only the card of the winning bidder will be charged. A revised e-ticket will be sent to the winning bidder. The original booking of all other passengers will remain unaffected. Jet Airways will notify the guests about the bids and their status via email communication well in advance of the flight's departure.
Raj Sivakumar, Sr. Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management, Jet Airways, said, "JetUpgrade raises the industry benchmark of customer experience, offering more value to those guests who appreciate our superior in-flight services."
Launched in collaboration with PlusGrade, which works with leading global airlines, 'JetUpgrade' has been made available across the airline's entire network of 65 domestic and international destinations, and on all flights operated by it.
Jet Airways is also running a context to offer two couple plane tickets to Amsterdam.
Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on select destination in Europe.
The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft.