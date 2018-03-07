Jet Airways Offer: Avail Up To 20% Discount On Premiere Flight Tickets In order to avail this new promotional sale offer, the tickets must be booked till March 14, 2018.

The discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys.



According to Jet Airways, 20 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in select premiere flights operated by Jet Airways and their codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This discount is available on flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Birmingham, Brussels, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Helsinki, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Nice, Oslo, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw and Zurich. Jet Airways is also offering 10 per cent discount on base fare in select premiere flights operated by the airline itself. This offer includes flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai to Amsterdam and Paris.



Terms and conditions of Jet Airways' discount offer:



1. Jet Airways special discount offer of up to 20 per cent is applicable only on booking only premiere flight tickets.



2. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.



3. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, noted the airline on its website.



