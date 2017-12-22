Jet Airways New Year Sale Flight Tickets Offer: Fares Start From Rs 1,001



How to avail flight tickets on Jet Airways' New Year sale:

Jet Airways, which operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas, is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 in a special New Year sale, the airline said. The eleven-day fare sale, beginning December 23, 2017 will last till January 2, 2018. Jet Airways' flight ticket offer is valid for economy and premiere travel on select domestic destinations of Jet Airways' network for one-way bookings, the carrier said in a press release. Passengers flying under the New Year sale offer of Jet Airways can make substantial savings, the carrier said."Jet Airways uses every opportunity to create memorable experiences for guests. The fare sale is our way of saying thank you to our guests for flying with us and giving us opportunities to create special moments for them. With this offer, guests can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations, explore and create everlasting memories. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our guests in India," said Gaurang Shetty, Whole Time Director, Jet Airways.Customers will get a flat 10 per cent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 per cent discount on premiere fares, across the airline's domestic network of 44 destinations, said Jet Airways.The travel validity to buy flight tickets under Jet Airways' New ear sale commences from January 15, 2018 onwards but it is subject to applicable terms and conditions, said the carrier.The Rs 1,001 one-way economy fare is valid for Dehradun - Srinagar route of Jet Airways.For further information, guests may log on to www.jetairways.com or the airline's Mobile App, or book through the Contact Centre on (City code) 39893333 or contact their nearest travel agent, said Jet Airways.Jet Airways' robust domestic India network covers metro cities, state capitals and emerging destinations. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 115 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.