Jet Airways New Year Sale To End on January 2, Fares Start From Rs 1,001

Four points to know before availing Jet Airways' New Year sale:

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 on select routes in its special 'New Year Sale'. Jet Airways' 'New Year sale' is valid only till January 2, 2018. So, passengers willing to avail the fare sale offer must hurry up as Jet Airways' sale is in its last leg. According to a press release of Jet Airways, 'New Year sale' is valid for economy and premiere travel on select domestic destinations of Jet Airways' network for one-way bookings. The travel validity commences from January 15, 2018.Customers can get a flat 10 per cent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 per cent discount on premiere fares across the airline's domestic network of 44 destinations. Jet Airways' 'New Year sale' special fare is applicable on all direct flights operated by the airline.A search on Jet Airways portal showed one-way flights from Dehradun to Srinagar in February were being offered at Rs 1,001.According to the press release issued by Jet Airways, passengers must know certain terms and conditions before availing 'New Year sale'.1.Customers will get a flat 10 per cent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 per cent discount on premiere fares, across the airline's domestic network of 44 destinations.2. The travel validity to buy flight tickets under Jet Airways' New ear sale commences from January 15, 2018 onwards but it is subject to applicable terms and conditions, said Jet Airways.3. Jet Airways' Rs 1,001 one-way economy fare is valid for Dehradun - Srinagar route of Jet Airways.4. For further information, guests may log on to www.jetairways.com or the airline's Mobile App, or book through the Contact Centre on (City code) 39893333 or contact their nearest travel agent, said Jet Airways.