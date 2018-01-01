Jet Airways New Year Sale To End on January 2, Fares Start From Rs 1,001

Customers can get a flat 10 per cent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 per cent discount on premiere fares across the airline's domestic network of 44 destinations. Jet Airways' 'New Year sale' special fare is applicable on all direct flights operated by the airline.
A search on Jet Airways portal showed one-way flights from Dehradun to Srinagar in February were being offered at Rs 1,001.
According to the press release issued by Jet Airways, passengers must know certain terms and conditions before availing 'New Year sale'.
Four points to know before availing Jet Airways' New Year sale:
2. The travel validity to buy flight tickets under Jet Airways' New ear sale commences from January 15, 2018 onwards but it is subject to applicable terms and conditions, said Jet Airways.
3. Jet Airways' Rs 1,001 one-way economy fare is valid for Dehradun - Srinagar route of Jet Airways.
4. For further information, guests may log on to www.jetairways.com or the airline's Mobile App, or book through the Contact Centre on (City code) 39893333 or contact their nearest travel agent, said Jet Airways.