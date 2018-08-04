Jet Airways Sale: Offers Discount On Flight Tickets On These Routes

Jet Airway's offer is applicable on one way and return journey also.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets under it's 'Europe On Sale' scheme, said country's second largest private airline on its website -- jetairways.in. The carrier's discount is applicable on base fare in economy class tickets only. In order to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018. The offer is valid on select flights flying to Europe which are being operated by Jet Airways and it's codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the airline said.

Jet Airway's offer is applicable on one way and return journey also. However, this offer is not applicable for travel to London and Manchester.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes, added the carrier.

In a separate offer, the airline has announced new flights within India at a starting price of Rs. 2,399. Fares are applicable on one way journeys in economy class for travel between Hyderabad and Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Indore, Chandigarh and Indore, and Guwahati and Bengaluru on flights operated by Jet Airways. Also, the carrier is offering 15 per cent off on international flight tickets on select routes. This offer is valid on both, premiere and economy sections, said country's second largest air-carrier on its official website -- jetairways.com.