Jet Airways New Schemes: Discount On Flight Tickets, Cashback Offer, Contest Offer, More

Jet Airways discount on premier flight tickets
Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme. In order to avail the scheme, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this scheme.
Jet Airways discount on economy flight tickets
Jet Airways is also offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe. In order to avail this promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.
Jet Airways' cashback offer
Under another scheme, Jet Airways is offering cashback on bookings of flight tickets made using Airtel payments bank or money wallet. Users can avail 10 per cent cashback on the transaction amount at jetairways.com or the mobile app by paying through Airtel payments bank or Airtel money wallet. The cashback offer is valid for bookings done till April 30, 2018, according to the airline's website.
Jet Airways' contest offer
The carrier is also offering two couple international flight tickets in a contest. Jet Airways' offer on international flight tickets is in collaboration with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Jet Airways is offering two couple plane tickets from New Delhi to Amsterdam, the capital of Netherlands. Participants must answer a set of 10 multiple choice questions based on King's Day to win Jet Airways' international flight tickets to Netherlands from India.