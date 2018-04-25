NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Jet Airways New Schemes: Discount On Flight Tickets, Cashback Offer, Contest Offer, More

The carrier is currently offering many schemes which can easily be availed by the passengers from airline's website/app.

Aviation | Updated: April 25, 2018
Jet Airways is pouring discounts on flight tickets on various destinations. The carrier is currently offering many schemes which can easily be availed by the passengers from airline's website/app. Jet Airways' premier flight tickets are available at discounted rates whereas the carrier is also offering discount on economy flight tickets to select destinations under the special offer. The airline is also running a cashback offer on using Airtel payments bank for booking flight tickets. A contest is also running on the carrier's website where the winner will get two couple international flight tickets.

Jet Airways discount on premier flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme. In order to avail the scheme, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this scheme.

Jet Airways discount on economy flight tickets

Jet Airways is also offering 30 per cent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe. In order to avail this promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.

Jet Airways' cashback offer

Under another scheme, Jet Airways is offering cashback on bookings of flight tickets made using Airtel payments bank or money wallet. Users can avail 10 per cent cashback on the transaction amount at jetairways.com or the mobile app by paying through Airtel payments bank or Airtel money wallet. The cashback offer is valid for bookings done till April 30, 2018, according to the airline's website.

Jet Airways' contest offer

The carrier is also offering two couple international flight tickets in a contest. Jet Airways' offer on international flight tickets is in collaboration with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Jet Airways is offering two couple plane tickets from New Delhi to Amsterdam, the capital of Netherlands. Participants must answer a set of 10 multiple choice questions based on King's Day to win Jet Airways' international flight tickets to Netherlands from India.  
 

