Jet Airways Offer: Here's How You Can Avail Cashback On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways has come up with a cashback offer on bookings of flight tickets made using Airtel payments bank or money wallet. Customers can avail 10 per cent cashback on the transaction amount at jetairways.com (Jet Airways' official website) or the mobile app by paying through Airtel payments bank or Airtel money wallet, said the country's second-largest private air carrier on the official website. The cashback offer is valid for bookings made till May 31, 2018, according to the airline's website.Also read: Jet Airways New Schemes: Discount On Flight Tickets, Cashback Offer, Contest Offer, More 1. The offer is available only for Airtel Payments Bank customers (NoKYC, Min KYC and full KYC customers) - including wallet customers and savings account customers.2. The maximum cashback amount per transaction offered under the scheme will be Rs. 200.3. The offer is applicable only once per user during offer duration.4. The minimum transaction value to avail the cashback is Rs 1,500.5. The cashback would be credited within 72 business hours in the user's Airtel Payments Bank wallet or savings account.6. In case of cancellation of the booking (full cancellation), the entire cashback amount availed for the transaction will be deducted from the amount to be refunded. 7. In case of partial cancellation of booking, the cashback amount applicable for the transaction made, will be deducted accordingly.8. Jet Airways reserves the right to discontinue this offer without assigning any reasons or without any prior intimation, said the airline on its website.