Jet Airways Offers 30% Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways' discount on flight tickets is applicable on select booking classes.



Jet Airways has announced 'Easter Deals' where the airline is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic as well as international flight tickets on select routes. This was mentioned on the airline's official website - jetairways.com. The bookings for availing Jet Airways' special offer can be done till April 2, 2018, said the airline. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer on domestic flight ticket ends on September 30, 2018. The travel period for Jet Airways' offer on international flight tickets starts from today (March 30), noted Jet Airways.Jet Airways' discount offer on domestic flight tickets can be availed on premiere and economy class. 20 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in premiere and 10 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy class of domestic flight tickets. The offer is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by the airline.Jet Airways' 30 per cent discount offer on international fares can be availed on both premiere and economy class of flights. In economy class, the discount offer is applicable on travel from Mangalore to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Sharjah, said Jet Airways.1. Jet Airways' discount on flight tickets is applicable on select booking classes. 2. Child/infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.3. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, the airline mentioned on its website.