NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

Jet Airways Launches New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,980. Travel Details Here

Jet Airways will also launch a tri-weekly flight in the Allahabad-Nagpur-Indore sector from June 16.

Aviation | | Updated: June 15, 2018 17:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Launches New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,980. Travel Details Here

Jet Airways recently announced the launch of operations under UDAN scheme.

Jet Airways today began a direct tri-weekly flight from Nashik to New Delhi under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), said a PTI report. One-way economy fare on the route under this scheme of the carrier starts at Rs 2,980. The carrier will operate a 168-seater aircraft on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Nashik. Last month, the carrier announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. Under this scheme, Jet Airways recently also launched a service on the Allahabad-Lucknow-Patna sector.

A flight carrying 119 passengers departed from Nashik for New Delhi at 2:35 pm today and landed at New Delhi at 4:25 pm, while a plane carrying 128 passengers from New Delhi landed at the Nashik airport at 2:05 pm, said the report.    

The carrier will also launch a tri-weekly flight in the Allahabad-Nagpur-Indore sector from June 16. Jet Airways is even offering flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs.1,177.

Comments
In a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs. 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme. Under its 'Book Early, Save More' scheme, the airline is also providing premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 8,420. 30 per cent discount on flight tickets is also available for select destinations in Europe.  In a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering Rs. 400 discount on international flight tickets and up to Rs. 200 off on domestic flight tickets. (With inputs from Agencies)

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet AirwaysJet Airways new offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top