Jet Airways Launches New Flights, Fares Start From Rs 2,980. Travel Details Here

A flight carrying 119 passengers departed from Nashik for New Delhi at 2:35 pm today and landed at New Delhi at 4:25 pm, while a plane carrying 128 passengers from New Delhi landed at the Nashik airport at 2:05 pm, said the report.
The carrier will also launch a tri-weekly flight in the Allahabad-Nagpur-Indore sector from June 16. Jet Airways is even offering flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs.1,177.
CommentsIn a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs. 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme. Under its 'Book Early, Save More' scheme, the airline is also providing premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 8,420. 30 per cent discount on flight tickets is also available for select destinations in Europe. In a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering Rs. 400 discount on international flight tickets and up to Rs. 200 off on domestic flight tickets. (With inputs from Agencies)